Premier Doug Ford – Family Day

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement on Family Day:
“On behalf of the Government of Ontario, I want to wish you a very happy Family Day. I hope you can spend this special day enjoying quality time with your loved ones.
Whether you’ll be out skating on one of our province’s many ponds or outdoor rinks, or cozying up with a board game and some hot chocolate, today is a perfect day to rediscover the joys of family and winter.
My team and I, along with all of our families, wish you all a wonderful day with your family, loved ones and community.”
This Media Release
