Wawa Winter Carnival – Friday Agenda

|Friday
|11:30 – 2 p.m.
|Senior Goose Club Luncheon
|Indian Tacos or Chili, dessert & drink ($12/person)
|6:30 p.m.
|Winter Carnival Parade
|Broadway Avenue to MMCC
|7:00 p.m.
|Fireworks and Bonfire
|MMCC
|7 – 9 p.m.
|Kids Dance & Dressed in Bugs Contest
|MMCC Banquet Room
