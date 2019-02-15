Breaking News

Wawa Winter Carnival – Friday Agenda

Friday
11:30 – 2 p.m. Senior Goose Club Luncheon
Indian Tacos or Chili, dessert & drink ($12/person)
6:30 p.m. Winter Carnival Parade
Broadway Avenue to MMCC
7:00 p.m. Fireworks and Bonfire
MMCC
7 – 9 p.m. Kids Dance & Dressed in Bugs Contest
MMCC Banquet Room

