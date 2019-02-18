Breaking News

Wawa Winter Carnival – Monday Agenda

Monday
1:30 – 2 p.m. MFN Cardboard Box Races, Queen’s Park
Registration begins at 1:30 and the races start at 2
5:30 – 7:30 United Church Stew Supper
$10 per adult, $5 for children under 10

 

Today is the last day to enjoy fishing in Ontario without a fishing licence. Remember that you have to follow conservation catch limits, obey size limits and sanctuaries and following fishing regulations.

