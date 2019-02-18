|Monday
|1:30 – 2 p.m.
|MFN Cardboard Box Races, Queen’s Park
|Registration begins at 1:30 and the races start at 2
|5:30 – 7:30
|United Church Stew Supper
|$10 per adult, $5 for children under 10
Today is the last day to enjoy fishing in Ontario without a fishing licence. Remember that you have to follow conservation catch limits, obey size limits and sanctuaries and following fishing regulations.
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Wawa Winter Carnival – Monday Agenda - February 18, 2019
- Monday Morning News – February 18 - February 18, 2019
- “Come Out to Cheer!” – United We Roll Convoy on Sunday, February 17– UPDATED with LIVE TRACKER - February 17, 2019