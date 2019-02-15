LESSARD, Claudette

Peacefully passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on , 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lessard. Loving mother of Luc St. Denis (Kim) and Nathalie Scully (Rodney). Cherished Memere of Matthew and Eric Gignac, Marc and Kevin St. Denis, Denis and Alain Scully. Claudette is survived by 7 siblings and predeceased by one brother. She will be remembered by her friend Michel Binette and by her nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Sault Area Hospital for your care and compassion.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A graveside service will take place in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, Hawk Junction.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation or to the Sault Area Hospital Cancer Care Fund would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa, 705-856-7340.