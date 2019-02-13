Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – February 13

Post Views: 132

Weather – Periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy. Local blowing snow early this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 17 in the evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

 

News Tidbits – A huge congratulations to the players and organizers of last Saturday’s EMS Game, they raised $2,987.55 for the LDHC Long Term Care.

It was sad yesterday to see the remains of Studio 10 still smoldering.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*