Mixed Curling Standings – February 8

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 9 11
LESCHISHIN, Mark 2 7 11
BUCKELL, Chris 3 6 10
McCOY, Joe 3 6 10
SPENCER, Diane 5 5 11
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lise 6 4 10
HOFFMANN, Jim 6 4 11
BOYD, Katherine 8 3 10
HALL, Dave 8 3 10
Schedule for Thursday – February 14, 2019
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
Spencer Terris Leschishin Hoffmann Klockars
Buckell Boyd Hall McCoy Mixed

