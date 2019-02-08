Mixed Curling Standings – February 8

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|9
|11
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|2
|7
|11
|BUCKELL, Chris
|3
|6
|10
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|6
|10
|SPENCER, Diane
|5
|5
|11
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lise
|6
|4
|10
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|6
|4
|11
|BOYD, Katherine
|8
|3
|10
|HALL, Dave
|8
|3
|10
|Schedule for Thursday – February 14, 2019
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bye
|Spencer
|Terris
|Leschishin
|Hoffmann
|Klockars
|Buckell
|Boyd
|Hall
|McCoy
|Mixed
