Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling Standings – February 5

Team Standings:

1st – Roxy Rollers with 39 points, 2nd – Friends with 37 points, tied for 3rd – Incredi-bowls and Black Thunder with 35 points and last place is Mafia with 30 points

Bowler of the week:  Barry Matechuk with 72 pins over average.

TEAM LEADERS: 

High Series: Mafia 3821

High Single: Incredi-bowls 1338

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:

Men’s Series Flat: Jake Casavant 733

Men’s Single Flat:Jake Casavant 301

Ladies Series Flat: Caroline Desgagne 578

Ladies Single Flat: Lisa Miller 263

Men’s High Average: Jake Casavant 213

Ladies High Average: Taylor Lewis 173

