Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling Standings – February 5

Team Standings:

1st – Roxy Rollers with 39 points, 2nd – Friends with 37 points, tied for 3rd – Incredi-bowls and Black Thunder with 35 points and last place is Mafia with 30 points

Bowler of the week: Barry Matechuk with 72 pins over average.

TEAM LEADERS:

High Series: Mafia 3821



High Single: Incredi-bowls 1338

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:

Men’s Series Flat: Jake Casavant 733



Men’s Single Flat:Jake Casavant 301



Ladies Series Flat: Caroline Desgagne 578



Ladies Single Flat: Lisa Miller 263



Men’s High Average: Jake Casavant 213

Ladies High Average: Taylor Lewis 173