Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling Standings – February 5

Team Standings:
1st – Roxy Rollers with 39 points, 2nd – Friends with 37 points, tied for 3rd – Incredi-bowls and Black Thunder with 35 points and last place is Mafia with 30 points
Bowler of the week: Barry Matechuk with 72 pins over average.
TEAM LEADERS:
High Series: Mafia 3821
High Single: Incredi-bowls 1338
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:
Men’s Series Flat: Jake Casavant 733
Men’s Single Flat:Jake Casavant 301
Ladies Series Flat: Caroline Desgagne 578
Ladies Single Flat: Lisa Miller 263
Men’s High Average: Jake Casavant 213
Ladies High Average: Taylor Lewis 173