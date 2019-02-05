Chapleau’s OEB Community Meeting is now Webinar

Due to adverse weather, the OEB Community meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 5th in Chapleau regarding Chapleau Hydro’s rate application will instead be held via webinar. Dial-in and webinar meeting access information follow below.

Chapleau’s management team will be available in person during the webinar at either the original location (Legion, 33 Young Street) or Council Chambers, 20 Pine Street. The location will be confirmed and posted on our website tomorrow morning.

Meeting time remains unchanged – 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm.

Consumers are invited to:

Participate by phone:

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-862-7608

Participant passcode number: 8157758#

OR

Participate online by clicking here to follow the slide presentation.

Meeting number: 854 068 252

Meeting password: Chapleau2019