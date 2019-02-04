Ontario Energy Board wants to hear from Chapleau Public Utilities Corporation (Chapleau Hydro) customers

Chapleau Public Utilities Corporation (Chapleau Hydro) has applied to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to change its electricity distribution rates.

According to Chapleau Hydro, if its application were to be approved as filed, the typical residential customer using 750 kWh of electricity per month would see an increase of approximately $1.96 per month and commercial customers in the general service (<50 kW) using 2,000 kWh per month would see a monthly increase of $17.40, as of May 1, 2019.

The potential residential customer bill impact includes reductions under the Distribution Rate Protection program.

The OEB will carefully review the application and encourages consumers to attend a community meeting to:

Learn more about Chapleau Hydro’scosts and rate application

Find out how they can get involved in the OEB’s rate review process

Provide their comments to the OEB about Chapleau Hydro’s application

The OEB is holding a community meeting:

When: Tuesday, February 5, 2019 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Doors open 6:00 p.m.)

Where: Royal Canadian Legion

Address: 33 Young Street,

Chapleau, Ontario

Register Here: oeb.ca/participate/community-meetings

OEB community meetings will be livestreamed on OEB’s website at oeb.ca.

Consumers are also invited to make a five-minute presentation at the meeting.

Those who want to make a presentation should contact the OEB at [email protected]or by calling 1-877-632-2727 (toll-free within Ontario)and quoting file number EB-2018-0087

If assistive devices or any other special considerations are needed, attendees should contact [email protected].

For More Information About

How to get involved in the OEB’s rate review processes, please visit:oeb.ca/participate.

Chapleau Hydro’s application documents.

About the Ontario Energy Board

The OEB is the independent regulator of Ontario’s electricity and natural gas sectors. It protects consumers and makes decisions that serve the public interest. Its goal is to promote a sustainable and efficient energy sector that provides consumers with reliable energy services at a reasonable cost.