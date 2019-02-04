All School Buses Cancelled

Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River & areas

Due to the adverse weather and freezing rain and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services are cancelled today for ALL school boards. All schools remain open.

Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island,Thessalon & areas

North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake and Spanish & areas

Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville & Hornepayne & areas

