Breaking News

All School Buses Cancelled

Post Views: 396

Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River & areas

Due to the adverse weather and freezing rain and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services are cancelled today for ALL school boards. All schools remain open.

Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island,Thessalon & areas

Due to the adverse weather and freezing rain and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services are cancelled today for ALL school boards. All schools remain open.

North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake and Spanish & areas

Due to the adverse weather and freezing rain and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services are cancelled today for ALL school boards. All schools remain open.

Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville & Hornepayne & areas

Due to the adverse weather and impending weather systems and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services are cancelled today for ALL school boards. All schools remain open.

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*