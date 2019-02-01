“Love and Unity” will fill the air at Sault College’s annual Pow Wow

“Love and Unity” will fill the air on Saturday, February 9 and Sunday, February 10 at Sault College’s annual Pow Wow taking place in the College’s Health and Wellness Centre!

Sault College is proud to continue the tradition of hosting the Pow Wow on campus and, for the fifth year, partner with the Bon Soo Winter Festival! The event, hosted by Sault College’s Indigenous Student Union and the School of Indigenous Studies and Academic Upgrading, will be an exciting, free weekend of celebration Anishinaabe style!

Building on the theme of “Love and Unity”, a Sacred Fire will be lit on Saturday, February 9 and will continue to burn until Sunday, February 10. The Sacred Fire will be held outside of the Health and Wellness Centre in Sault College’s Fire Arbour “Wiigwaasgamig” Birch Bark House.

The Grand Entry will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 9 followed by a free, delicious feast at 5 p.m. in the cafeteria. The excitement will continue with the evening Grand Entry at 7 p.m. The Grand Entry on Sunday, February 12 will take place at noon.

The Pow Wow will feature the Host Drum Shining Water Singers (Georgina Island) as well as co-host Obadjiwan from local First Nations. Other special guests include: Barbara Nolan and Ted Recollet as Head Elders, Norman Paul as Arena Director, and Philip Moore as Head Veteran. The Head Dancers will be determined each session.

Back by popular demand Mr. Bon Soo and Corby the Sault College Cougar, dressed in full regalia, will showcase their unique dance style in a dance-off challenge on Saturday, February 9 at 3 p.m.

The dancing won’t stop there! A Women’s and Men’s traditional dance special will take place on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Dancers will showcase their dance styles for 1st, 2nd and 3rdplace prizes.

And, in honour of the theme “Love and Unity”, international students will share some of their dance styles on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend and participate in this amazing cultural experience. The Pow Wow will feature traditional drums, as well as dancers in full regalia who will share their skill and cultural expression through dance. There will also be many Indigenous craft vendors with a wide variety of handcrafted leatherwork, beading, moccasins, and jewelry.

Food vendors will be offering a wide selection of traditional Indigenous foods and will operate throughout the event. Parking is free anywhere on campus.

MFN will be sending a bus for members to participate in the Pow Wow, on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. The bus will leave MFN Band Hall Parking Lot at 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. from 3 Maple Street. The bus will leave Sault Ste. Marie at 6:30 p.m. All children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Please call the Health Center at 705-856-1993 or 3 Maple St at 705-856-0129 ext. 235 to reserve your seat!

The deadline to reserve your seat is 3:00 p.m. Thursday. February 7th, 2019. Non-members $5.00 per person. Limited to 45 participants.