Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling Standings – January 29

Team Standings: 1st – Roxy Rollers 36 points, 2nd – Black Thunder with 35 points, 3rd – Friends with 34 points, 4th – Incredi-bowls with 31 points and 5th Mafia with 29 points
Bowler of the week: Stephane Cyr with 78 pins over average.
TEAM LEADERS:
High Series: Mafia 3821
High Single: Incredi-bowls 1338
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:
Men’s Series Flat: Jake Casavant 733
Men’s Single Flat:Jake Casavant 301
Ladies Series Flat: Caroline Desgagne 578
Ladies Single Flat: Lisa Miller 263
Men’s High Average: Jake Casavant 213
Ladies High Average: Taylor Lewis 173