Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling Standings – January 29

Team Standings: 1st – Roxy Rollers 36 points, 2nd – Black Thunder with 35 points, 3rd – Friends with 34 points, 4th – Incredi-bowls with 31 points and 5th Mafia with 29 points



Bowler of the week: Stephane Cyr with 78 pins over average.

TEAM LEADERS:

High Series: Mafia 3821



High Single: Incredi-bowls 1338

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:

Men’s Series Flat: Jake Casavant 733



Men’s Single Flat:Jake Casavant 301



Ladies Series Flat: Caroline Desgagne 578



Ladies Single Flat: Lisa Miller 263



Men’s High Average: Jake Casavant 213

Ladies High Average: Taylor Lewis 173