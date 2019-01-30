Statement Statement by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Christine Elliott on Bell Let’s Talk Day

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, we are reminded that we must take mental health as seriously as any health issue, because mental health is health. The important conversations taking place today – online, in the workplace and in our communities – reduce the stigma that prevents many people from seeking help.

We envision an Ontario where people don’t need to be in crisis to find timely access to mental health treatment. That’s why our government has made mental health a priority. We have big challenges to overcome, but together we can make Ontario more inclusive and accessible for everyone, so no one has to struggle with mental health issues alone.

I encourage everyone to help break down barriers and talk about mental health. Together, we can work towards creating a world where all Ontarians are fully supported in their journey toward mental wellness.