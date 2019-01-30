McKinnon, Mark

(January 2, 1989 – January 24, 2019)

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Mark Andrew McKinnon announces his sudden passing, at the young age of 30. Mark is survived by his partner, Jocelyn Ansell, and three children – Emma, Eli and Evan. Mark was a devoted father and loving partner. Son of Ernie McKinnon and predeceased by his mother Elizabeth McKinnon (nee Overton). Brother to Wendy Nocita (Justin) and uncle to Johnny and Nicholas. Brother-in-law to Chris and Carly. Grandson to Mary McKinnon. Predeceased by his Grandma Vi Overton and cherished nephew to many aunts and uncles. He will be fondly remembered by Jennifer and all of his cousins.

Family and friends are invited to call at O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre (215 St. James Street) on Saturday February 2, 2019 from 11:00am until time of service in the chapel at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to be made through the GoFundMe page – Mark McKinnon Children’s Memorial Trust.



“Angels are watching over you. Their wings wrap gently around you whispering you are loved and you are blessed.”