School Buses Cancelled throughout Algoma District

Sault Ste Marie Area

Due to the extreme cold temperatures and the in the interest of safety, School Transportation is canceled for all Boards. Schools remain open. Parents are reminded to ensure students are dressed for the weather.

Central Algoma Area

North Shore Area

Northern Area (Chapleau, Hornepayne, Wawa & White River):

