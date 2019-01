Jan 26, 2019 @ 17:06

Hwy 101 has been closed from Wawa to the Jct 101/129, Chapleau due to poor weather. There are no cameras on Highway 101 to share images of what the highway looks like. The radar image from Montreal River shows the snow squall centered on Wawa. The snow is now lightly falling in Wawa, and there is no snow falling in Dubreuilville.