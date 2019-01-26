Extreme Cold Warning Continues with Snow Squall Watch

11:03 AM EST Saturday 26 January 2019

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extreme wind chills of minus 40 to minus 45 are expected across much of Northern Ontario this morning.

This arctic air mass will remain entrenched over the region through the weekend and into early next week, bringing a prolonged period of extremely cold wind chills.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

5:41 AM EST Saturday 26 January 2019

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snow squalls possible today.

Snow squalls are expected to develop today for regions close to Lake Superior.

Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are possible in the most persistent snow bands by this evening.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.