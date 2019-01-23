Breaking News

Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling League – January 22

Team Standings: 1st – Friends and Roxy Rollers tied with 33 points, 2nd – Black Thunder with 31 points, 3rd – Mafia with 29 points, 4th – Incredi-bowls with 27 points.

Bowler of the week:  Tiffany Berthiaume with 77 pins over average.

TEAM LEADERS: 

High Series: Mafia 3821

High Single: Incredi-bowls 1338

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:

Men’s Series Flat: Jake Casavant 733

Men’s Single Flat:Jake Casavant 301

Ladies Series Flat: Caroline Desgagne 578

Ladies Single Flat: Lisa Miller 263

Men’s High Average: Jake Casavant 212

Ladies High Average: Taylor Lewis 172

