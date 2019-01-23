Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling League – January 22

Team Standings: 1st – Friends and Roxy Rollers tied with 33 points, 2nd – Black Thunder with 31 points, 3rd – Mafia with 29 points, 4th – Incredi-bowls with 27 points.
Bowler of the week: Tiffany Berthiaume with 77 pins over average.
TEAM LEADERS:
High Series: Mafia 3821
High Single: Incredi-bowls 1338
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:
Men’s Series Flat: Jake Casavant 733
Men’s Single Flat:Jake Casavant 301
Ladies Series Flat: Caroline Desgagne 578
Ladies Single Flat: Lisa Miller 263
Men’s High Average: Jake Casavant 212
Ladies High Average: Taylor Lewis 172