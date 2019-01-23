Between the Covers – January 21

New Books – New books on the Seven Day Shelf this week are: “The Secret Orphan” by Glynis Peters; “Night of Miracles” by Elizabeth Berg; “Watching You” by Lisa Jewell and “My Sister the Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite. Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and CHECK IT OUT!

Staff Picks for the Month of January are “Cage of Stars” by Jacquelyn Mitchard; “The Innocent” by David Baldacci; “Blossom Street Brides” by Debbie Macomber and this week’s feature is “The Western Star” by Craig Johnson. From book jacket, “Sheriff Walt Longmire is enjoying a celebratory beer after a weapons certification at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy when a younger sheriff confronts him with a photograph of twenty-five armed men standing in front of a Challenger steam locomotive. It takes him back to when, fresh from the battlefields of Vietnam, then-deputy Walt accompanied his mentor Lucian to the annual Wyoming Sheriff’s Association junket held on the excursion train known as the Western Star, which ran the length of Wyoming from Cheyenne to Evanston and back. Armed with his trusty Colt .45 and a paperback of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, the young Walt was ill-prepared for the machinations of twenty-four veteran sheriffs, let alone the cavalcade of curious characters that accompanied them.



The photograph—along with an upcoming parole hearing for one of the most dangerous men Walt has encountered in a lifetime of law enforcement—hurtles the sheriff into a head-on collision of past and present, placing him and everyone he cares about squarely on the tracks of runaway revenge.”

Sleepy Time Story Time: Our next Sleepy Time Story Time will be held on February 21, 2019 starting at 5:30pm. Together we will read a great story, do a fun craft and eat a tasty snack! Parents are asked to come with their children. This is a free program that promotes reading and literacy. Come on out to the library and enjoy the fun!

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection!