Harte Gold Appoints Timothy Campbell to Executive Vice President

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO, commented, “Tim has played an instrumental role in developing the Company and the Sugar Zone Mine. We appreciate his vision and commitment and look forward to further growing Harte Gold.”

Stock Options

The Company also announced the issuance of 12,450,000 stock options to Directors, Management, Employees and Consultants as of market close January 18, 2019. Stock options are exercisable at $0.40 per common share for a period of five years from issuance.