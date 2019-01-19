Sault Area Hospital back online after 0-Day Virus

Late last night, Jan. 18, 2019, Sault Area Hospital’s (SAH) IT team received confirmation from Health Sciences North (HSN) that they were able to find and remove the zero-day virus that had infected their systems.

HSN, together with an independent third-party IT security firm, assured SAH that the threat had been removed and that our systems could be brought back online.

We began the process of re-establishing communication links with HSN and at this time all communication lines are back online.

With the re-establishment of our communication link, we have been able to begin the process of seeing our radiation patients who were impacted by this downtime.

Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our patients.

SOURCE – SAULT AREA HOSPITAL