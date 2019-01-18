Breaking News

Happenings At First United Church – Jan 16

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926
This year the season of Epiphany began on Sun. Jan. 6 and continues for seven Sundays.
Sat.      Jan.   19    Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Thurs. Jan.   31   Thrift Shop begins at 5 p.m.
Mon.    Feb.   04   U.C.W. – 7 p.m.
Sun.    Feb.   10   ANNUAL MEETING  following Morning Worship
                  * Please have  Reports to Jennifer by Jan 20th *
Jesus came up out of the water of baptism and saw the heavens open and the Spirit descend upon him like a dove.

