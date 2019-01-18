Happenings At First United Church – Jan 16

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

This year the season of Epiphany began on Sun. Jan. 6 and continues for seven Sundays.

Sat. Jan. 19 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Thurs. Jan. 31 Thrift Shop begins at 5 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 04 U.C.W. – 7 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 10 ANNUAL MEETING following Morning Worship

* Please have Reports to Jennifer by Jan 20th *

Jesus came up out of the water of baptism and saw the heavens open and the Spirit descend upon him like a dove.