Between the Covers – January 16th

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection!

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are “Guilt” by Amanda Robson; “The New Iberia Blues” by James Lee Burke; “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich and “Becoming” by Michelle Obama. Come on in and check out all of the great reads on the 7 Day Shelf!!

Staff Picks for the Month of January are “Cage of Stars” by Jacquelyn Mitchard; “The Western Star” by Craig Johnson; “The Blossom Street Brides by Debbie Macomber and this week’s feature is “The Innocent” by David Baldacci (book jacket):

America has enemies – ruthless people that the police, the FBI, even the military can’t stop. That’s when the U.S. government calls on Will Robie, a stone cold hitman who never questions orders and always nails his target. But Will Robie may have just made the first – and last – mistake of his career…

It begins with a hit gone wrong. Robie is dispatched to eliminate a target unusually close to home in Washington, D.C. But something about this mission doesn’t seem right to Robie, and he does the unthinkable. He refuses to kill. Now, Robie becomes a target himself and must escape from his own people.

Fleeing the scene, Robie crosses paths with a wayward teenage girl, a fourteen-year-old runaway from a foster home. But she isn’t an ordinary runaway — her parents were murdered, and her own life is in danger. Against all of his professional habits, Robie rescues her and finds he can’t walk away. He needs to help her.

Even worse, the more Robie learns about the girl, the more he’s convinced she is at the center of a vast cover-up, one that may explain her parents’ deaths and stretch to unimaginable levels of power.

Now, Robie may have to step out of the shadows in order to save this girl’s life… and perhaps his own.

After School Program is well under way but we always welcome new participants!! This is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, Drawing Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday and the program runs from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. For more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290. Please remember the After School Program is free of charge!

The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday December 17that the Wawa Public Library beginning at 7:00pm. All are welcome to attend!

DONATIONS: The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books! What we don’t catalogue we put in our books sale. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!

NEWSPAPERS: The Wawa Public Library receives weekly publication of the Algoma News as well as the Sault Star on a daily basis (no paper Sunday and Monday). Another great reason to stop in and check out the Wawa Public Library

The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD. The library also has a stack of old newspapers if anyone should need them for packing or for their woodstoves.