Thursday Morning News – January 10

Weather – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 30 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Night – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 22 in the evening and minus 27 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – The producers of the popular British-American TV series Outlander are turning to Northeastern Ontario for First Nations talent. Auditions for Outlander will be held in Sudbury (March 3 from 10- 4 at the Clarion Hotel) and North Bay (March 4 from 10 – 4 at the Indigenous Friendship Centre). The casting call states producers plan to hire around 120 First Nations background actors and fly them to Scotland for up to four weeks of filming this summer.