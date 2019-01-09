Breaking News

The LDHC Foundation Thanks The Superior Children’s Centre

Post Views: 131

Jean Day participants at the Superior Children’s Centre make a donation to Crystal Lutz, Foundation Co-ordinator.

The staff of the Superior Children’s Centre donated $504.00 to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s “Wish Upon A Star” Campaign. The staff members have been donating to their Jean Day Fund throughout the year and have now contributed $5,300.75 to the Foundation. Thank you to the staff of the Superior Children’s Centre!

There is still time to donate to the to the “Wish Upon A Star” Campaign. For every gift made to the 2018 campaign a star with your name inscribed on it is displayed on the Holiday Wish Tree in the main entrance of the hospital. The stars are also a wonderful way to remember a loved one or to honour family members or friends.

Your donation will help to fund Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade. We thank you for your generous and continued support.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

 

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

 

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*