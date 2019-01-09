The LDHC Foundation Thanks The Superior Children’s Centre

The staff of the Superior Children’s Centre donated $504.00 to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s “Wish Upon A Star” Campaign. The staff members have been donating to their Jean Day Fund throughout the year and have now contributed $5,300.75 to the Foundation. Thank you to the staff of the Superior Children’s Centre!

There is still time to donate to the to the “Wish Upon A Star” Campaign. For every gift made to the 2018 campaign a star with your name inscribed on it is displayed on the Holiday Wish Tree in the main entrance of the hospital. The stars are also a wonderful way to remember a loved one or to honour family members or friends.

Your donation will help to fund Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade. We thank you for your generous and continued support.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.