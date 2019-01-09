Community Christmas 2018

Santa and Mrs. Claus came early this year, to join in the celebrations for Wawa’s 30th Annual Community Christmas Day event, escorted by Constable TJ Tremblay from the Ontario Provincial Police, held on Saturday Dec. 1st from 11: 00 am – 1:00 pm at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

The agency which first spearheaded Community Christmas was Algoma Child and Family Services in 1988 and was held in the Legion Hall. It became quite a popular event and later was held in the Union Hall and handed down to Wawa Healthy Lifestyles in 1993 as a smoke free/alcohol free event, then handed down to Superior Children’s Centre in 2006 and is still quite a popular event.