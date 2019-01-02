May Contain Nuts – January 2

The New Year is upon us. A time for reflecting on the past, and planning for the future. A time when many feel compelled to set a resolution they will actually carry out this year. This year, set a resolution that is realistic, attainable, and will not fall by the wayside by mid-April. Set the resolution to eat more!

Eat more nuts. Eat more fish. Eat more vegetables. Eat more fruit. Eat more lentils or beans.

This year set a resolution to embrace the food you eat and eat the food you enjoy. Stop eating thingsyou think you are “supposed” to eat and eat the things you want to eat! Food is about more than calories and fat and carbs, it is about satisfaction and enjoyment. Eat meals you can savor and enjoy. Take time to appreciate the food on your plate. Smell it, chew it, and relish it. Instead of eating less of some foods, try eating more of others. Filling up on veggies and nuts may work to decrease evening snacking of processed foods like chips or candy.

Remove the guilt and shame associated with your food choices. Explore why you eat what you do and how that contributes to your overall health goals. Learn the patterns to your eating, do you go for sugar- coated candy when you are anxious? Does skipping breakfast leads to overeating at lunch? How about late night binge watching?

Spend this New Year learning about you are the foods you eat. Learn to eat in a way that can make you happy with the results.