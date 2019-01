Happy New Year!

Weather – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 34 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18 with temperature rising to minus 12 by morning. Wind chill near minus 22.