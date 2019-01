Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark the New Year:

“As we welcome the arrival of 2019, Ontario’s Government is working for the People and renewing our commitment to make life better for families and businesses across this province and to restore integrity to our province’s finances. We will continue to work hard to put more money back into your pockets.

On behalf of the Government of Ontario, I wish you all a year of happiness, health and prosperity.

Happy New Year!”