Breaking News

Ontario Freezing More Driver and Vehicle Fees

Post Views: 1

Ontario’s Government for the People is taking another step to make life more affordable for taxpayers and businesses by putting a stop to driver and vehicle fees that were set to increase today on January 1, 2019.

This is the second round of driver and vehicle fee increases that the Government for the People has cancelled. In September, fees for driver’s licences and road and knowledge tests were frozen.

“Families and businesses alike will benefit from the freeze on fees,” said Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek. “We’re leaving money in people’s pockets, so they can spend it on the things that really matter to them.”

“Today’s announcement is more proof that Ontario is open for business,” Yurek said.

The following fees are being frozen to directly benefit Ontario drivers, vehicle owners, farmers and businesses:

 

Product/Service Scheduled to increase to Fee will remain at
Passenger vehicle validation – South      $126 $120
Passenger vehicle validation – North      $63 $60
Commercial vehicle (<3k kg) personal use only (PUO) validation – South      $126 $120
Commercial vehicle (<3k kg) personal use only (PUO) validation – North      $63 $60
Commercial <3k kg business validation – South      $126 $120
Commercial <3k kg business validation – North      $126 $120
Personalized licence plate      $32 – $318 $15 – $300
Oversize/overweight permits (single trip)      $66.25 – $714 $65 -$700
Oversize/overweight permits (non-single trip)      $16.75 – $448.75 $16.50 – $440
Heavy commercial validation fees      $270.50 – $4,786.75 $265.25 – $4,693
Farm vehicle validation (> 3000 kg)      $160.25 – $1,270.50 $157 – $1,245.50
Bus and school bus validation      $137.50 – $2,306 $134.75 – $2,260.75
Dealer/service permit for motor vehicle, trailer, motorcycle or motor assisted bicycle (motorcycle/other)      $100 – $179 $98 – $175
Manufacturer validation for motor vehicle or motorcycle      $100 – $179 $98 – $175
Replacements (driver’s licence, enhanced driver’s licence, driver instructor licence, commercial vehicle operators registration,  oversize/overweight)      $35.75 $35
Commercial vehicle operator registration original, re-enter      $255 $250
Commercial vehicle operator registration renewal      $51 $50

This decision is part of the government’s commitment to putting people first.

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*