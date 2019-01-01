Ontario Freezing More Driver and Vehicle Fees

Ontario’s Government for the People is taking another step to make life more affordable for taxpayers and businesses by putting a stop to driver and vehicle fees that were set to increase today on January 1, 2019.

This is the second round of driver and vehicle fee increases that the Government for the People has cancelled. In September, fees for driver’s licences and road and knowledge tests were frozen.

“Families and businesses alike will benefit from the freeze on fees,” said Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek. “We’re leaving money in people’s pockets, so they can spend it on the things that really matter to them.”

“Today’s announcement is more proof that Ontario is open for business,” Yurek said.

The following fees are being frozen to directly benefit Ontario drivers, vehicle owners, farmers and businesses:

Product/Service Scheduled to increase to Fee will remain at Passenger vehicle validation – South $126 $120 Passenger vehicle validation – North $63 $60 Commercial vehicle (<3k kg) personal use only (PUO) validation – South $126 $120 Commercial vehicle (<3k kg) personal use only (PUO) validation – North $63 $60 Commercial <3k kg business validation – South $126 $120 Commercial <3k kg business validation – North $126 $120 Personalized licence plate $32 – $318 $15 – $300 Oversize/overweight permits (single trip) $66.25 – $714 $65 -$700 Oversize/overweight permits (non-single trip) $16.75 – $448.75 $16.50 – $440 Heavy commercial validation fees $270.50 – $4,786.75 $265.25 – $4,693 Farm vehicle validation (> 3000 kg) $160.25 – $1,270.50 $157 – $1,245.50 Bus and school bus validation $137.50 – $2,306 $134.75 – $2,260.75 Dealer/service permit for motor vehicle, trailer, motorcycle or motor assisted bicycle (motorcycle/other) $100 – $179 $98 – $175 Manufacturer validation for motor vehicle or motorcycle $100 – $179 $98 – $175 Replacements (driver’s licence, enhanced driver’s licence, driver instructor licence, commercial vehicle operators registration, oversize/overweight) $35.75 $35 Commercial vehicle operator registration original, re-enter $255 $250 Commercial vehicle operator registration renewal $51 $50

This decision is part of the government’s commitment to putting people first.