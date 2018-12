On December 16th, the Wawa Volunteer Firefighters joined by the Wawa Mustangs canvassed the streets of Wawa and the Mission to collect food items for the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund. They walked all the streets of twon with a firetruck and sirens announcing their arrival. A great number of food items were collected as well as just over $920 in cash, gift cards and cheques; an amazing display of generosity!