Biigtigong Pic River First Nation without Power since early morning

At 2:30 a.m. December 29th, 2018, Chief Duncan has declared a STATE OF EMERGENCY due to frigid temperatures and public safety concerns. Following the protocol of our Emergency Plan, staff will be going door to door to check on elders and families with small children, and those vulnerable members as a priority and providing transportation to the GMS hotel in Marathon.

Because of downed wires located at the accident site, please do not attempt to drive to Marathon through Heron Bay North as you will additionally compromise the hydro and communication lines for the community.