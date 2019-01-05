Marathon OPP – Collision causes power outage for over 24 hours

On Friday December 28, 2018, at approximately 10:55pm, members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Anishinabek Police Service (APS) detachments responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC), on Highway 627, in the Pic River First Nation, Heron Bay North area.

Police located a vehicle that had been travelling northbound on Highway 627. The vehicle had left the roadway trying to negotiate a curve, striking a hydro pole and severing it near the base knocking out power in the area. Police closed the roadway due to several electrical wires lying across the roadway. The driver of the motor vehicle was not at the scene when officers arrived.

The driver was located approximately 30 minutes after police arrived and was attended to by Marathon Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and later released with minor injuries.

The driver, Derek CRESS a 28 year old male from Pic River First Nation, ON was charged with:

Fail to Remain, Section 200(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act.

Careless Driving, Section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act.

The Highway was closed for approximately 3 hours while Ontario Hydro secured the power lines. Power was not fully restored in the area until approximately 24 hours later.