Ontario Government investing in Nipissing Mining Sector

Ontario’s Government for the People is supporting economic growth in Nipissing with more than $2.3 million in investments through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.

Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing, has announced an investment of more than $2.1 million in four local mining supply and service companies, which will create 46 full-time and two part-time jobs.

The investments include:

$1.4 million for Foraco Canada Ltd. to purchase mining tools and equipment that enable them to expand the business by opening new underground core and percussive drilling divisions.

$250,000 for Drillco Mining and Exploration to design, engineer and manufacture a modular mast system that can be broken down for shipping and used in either surface or underground operations, allowing them to market their modular drilling system.

$337,164 for Paige Engineering Ltd. to design and develop remote explosive loading technology for mining and construction. They are also working on modifying the main ingredients in explosives into a more cost-effective product.

$200,000 for SafeSight Exploration to purchase unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones and modify them for use in underground mines.

“These investments in Ontario’s northern mining supply and service industry are making the mining sector in the Nipissing area more competitive,” said Fedeli. “Supporting cutting-edge technology and innovation in this sector sends a strong signal to the world that Northern Ontario is open for business.”

MPP Fedeli also announced an investment of more than $120,000 in four Northern Ontario Internship Program positions. The investments include: