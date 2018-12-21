Letter – Re: Ontario’s Government is Taking Strong Action to Ensure Drinking Water Safety

Dear Brenda,

It’s a bit rich for Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, Rob Phillips to be touting the government’s progress on the long-term sustainability of our vital drinking water resources at the same time as the Government of Ontario has introduced Bill 66. The proposed bill would allow municipalities to circumvent planning requirements and land use restrictions under the Clean Water Act. Losing those critical protections undermines the long-term sustainability and safety of our drinking water.

Dr. Anne Bell,

Ontario Nature