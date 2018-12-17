New Chair and Vice-Chair for HSCDSB

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) has new leadership when it comes to its Board of Trustees.

At the monthly meeting Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the Catholic Education Centre in Sault Ste. Marie Lindsay Liske moved into the Chair position and Sandra Turco the Vice-Chair role.

Liske becomes Chair for the second time in his career as an HSCDSB trustee.

“I take this role very seriously and consider it a vocation rather than just a job. I appreciate the support I received and call on all my fellow trustees to work together to do what is best for the students in our care and to strengthen Catholic education,” said Liske.

Turco is excited to be voted to the Vice-Chair position for the first time.

“I’m very pleased to have been elected as Vice-Chair. I believe that my experience and knowledge of the school board will serve me well in the position,” said Turco.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to work closely and collaboratively with Lindsay and Sandra. I am confident that their experience, skills, and passion for Catholic education will steer our board into an exciting future,” said Director of Education, Rose Burton Spohn.

The meeting was the first for incoming trustees Joe Ruscio and Debbie Mayer. Ruscio was voted to the Board in October. Mayer takes over the position of First Nations trustee, replacing Elaine McDonagh who had served since 2010.