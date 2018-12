Friday Night Mixed Bowling – December 14

Men’s High Single – Dave Casavant ( 318 )

Women’s High Single – Mary Ellen Douchamie ( 283 )

Men’s High Triple – Dominique Casavant ( 709 )

Women’s High Triple – Mary Ellen Douchamie ( 695 )

Team High Single ( Hdcp’d ) – Wilderness Helicopters Strike Force – ( 1412 )

Team High Triple ( Hdcp’d ) – Wilderness Helicopters Strike Force ( 3941 )

BOWLER OF THE WEEK – Jake Casavant ( 98 pins over average )

*** REMEMBER that Friday DEC 21st is our last bowl before Christmas Break & that it will be ” PYJAMA NIGHT ” … let’s all participate & have a fun Bowl !!! ***

Congrats to all & Happy Bowling !!!

Robert Sanderson

Secretary / Treasurer