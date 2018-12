The Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters’ Association, St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School Staff and the Wawa Mustangs Female Hockey Team will be conducting a food drive on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

We will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Legion Christmas Hamper Fund.

If you will not be home during that time, you may leave your donation on your front steps and someone will pick up during our drive.

Let’s help those enjoy a wonderful Christmas.