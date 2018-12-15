OPP Release Annual Report on Framework for Police Preparedness for Aboriginal Critical Incidents

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released the annual report on its The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released the annual report on its Framework for Police Preparedness for Aboriginal Critical Incidents for 2017.

Entrenched as an OPP critical policy since 2005, the Framework guides the police response to both Indigenous and non-Indigenous issue-related conflicts. The release of this report is in keeping with the recommendations in the Report of the Ipperwash Inquiry (2007).

The Framework:

· promotes an operationally sound, informed and flexible approach to resolving conflict and managing crises in a consistent manner;

· demonstrates accommodation and mutual respect of differences, positions and interests of involved Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities and the OPP; and,

· promotes and develops strategies that minimize the use of force to the fullest extent possible.

The OPP Framework relies heavily on dialogue, communication and relationships with the clear objective to preserve the peace, prevent offences and enforce the law in a neutral manner that respects and protects the rights of all involved parties.

The Report of the Ipperwash Inquiry (2007) declared the Framework a “best practice” and recommended that the OPP prepare an annual report on its use and post it on the OPP website. The annual report provides examples of how the Framework has been applied and a statistical summary of implementation for the preceding year.

In 2017, the Framework approach was applied in 154 incidents, including critical incidents and major events and/or protest activity, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous.

To provide greater insight to the public, the Framework itself has been posted to the OPP website at https://www.opp.ca since 2016 accompanying the annual reports on its use.

“In contributing to the spirit of reconciliation, the OPP welcomes all Ontarians to read the 2017 Annual Report on the Framework for Aboriginal Critical Incidents. This critical OPP policy represents the organizations ongoing commitment to a flexible, consistent and professional response to major events and critical incidents. Having been in place for over ten years, the Framework approach has demonstrated enhanced positive dialogue and relationships with both Indigenous and non-Indigenous community partners and leaders.” – Superintendent Carole MATTHEWS, Commander, OPP Indigenous Policing Bureau