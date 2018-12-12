From the Branch – December 12

Here are a few reminders from our President Membership meeting Thursday, December 13 at 7.00 pm in the clubroom.. The Executive meeting is at 6.00 pm, this is the last meeting of the year so please attend.

Cookie walk on December 15 from 11.00 am till 1.00 p.m. Members and Ladies Auxiliary please bring 6 dozen cookies for sale.

Ladies Appreciation Dinner December 16 and please let Comrade Dick know if attending by December 12 so he can order supplies. There will be an optional gift exchange ($25.00 limit) and a collection of non-perishable foods for Iris Place.

To Wawa and surrounding communities, ALL of us at the Branch 429 Royal Canadian Legion Thank you for your support

over the past year and our best wishes for the best of all Christmases and a Happy New Year for 2019.

To all our Comrades sick at home or in the hospital you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.