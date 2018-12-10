École Saint-Joseph’s (Wawa) Volleyball champions

On November 27th, École Saint-Joseph’s (Wawa) girls’ team and boys’ team both claimed first place at the annual, local, volleyball tournament. When they returned to school, they were greeted by cheers and applause from all the students at the school. These athletes successfully demonstrated what it takes to win first place: teamwork, dedication, encouragement from peers and, most importantly, having fun!

École Saint-Joseph would like to thank the coaches, Ms. Kelsey Dechamplain and Mr. Brandon Vachon-Case, as well as the secondary school students who helped the coaches, Sarah Chevrier, Eben Leadbetter, Ella Leadbetter, Morgandy Leadbetter, Cole Smedts and Démily Thibodeau-Bello.