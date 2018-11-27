Leader of the Official Opposition, the Hon. Andrew Scheer – GM Oshawa Closure

The Leader of Canada’s Conservatives, and the Leader of the Official Opposition, the Hon. Andrew Scheer, released the following statement today regarding General Motors’ suspension of operations in Oshawa:

“Today’s news is a devastating blow to thousands of southern Ontario families who have relied for decades on the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa to provide a living. This closure represents the end of a long and proud tradition in Oshawa, which has been a reliable home to GM for over 100 years. My thoughts are with all those who will be impacted by this closure.

“Just last week, Justin Trudeau presented a Fall Economic Update to Canadians which painted a rosy picture of Canada’s economy. Despite mounting debt and deficits, rising inflation and interest rates, billions in lost investment, and a crisis in Canada’s energy sector, Trudeau insisted all was well. Only days later, we learn of this closure.

“Today, Conservatives in Ottawa will call for an emergency debate in the House of Commons to press the Liberals for a plan on how they will respond to the thousands of people out of work and how they will protect remaining manufacturing jobs in Ontario.”