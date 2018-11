Weather

Today – Freezing drizzle ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing this morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Fog patches. Wind south 30 km/h. Temperature steady near plus 2.

News Tidbits – Wawa is going to have a Santa Claus Parade! It will happen December 15 as part of Wawa’s Festival of Lights.