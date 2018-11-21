Wednesday Morning News – November 21

Weather

Today – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 32 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 21 in the evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – The North East Local Health Integration Network (North East LHIN) has recognized Alan Elliott of Laird, as a Healthy Change Champion. Over the past two years, Alan has helped collect close to 2,000 household items for donation to charitable groups such as the Salvation Army.