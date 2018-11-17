Snow Squall Watch – Pukaskwa Park – Lake Superior Park

10:40 AM EST Saturday 17 November 2018

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls possible tonight into Sunday.

Snow squalls are expected to develop late tonight for areas near Lake Superior as strong southwesterly winds develop. The snow squall activity should slowly shift south of the area late Sunday as winds become more northwesterly.

Accumulations may reach 15 cm in some areas by late Sunday. Very poor visibility in areas of heavy snow and blowing snow can be expected as well.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.