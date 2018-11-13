Tuesday Morning News – November 13

Weather:

Today – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 19. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 16 in the evening and minus 22 overnight.

News Tidbits –

Ontario’s Government for the People has invested $150,000 to connect entrepreneurs in Kenora and Timmins with investors across the region.Northern Ontario Angels (NOA), formerly known as the Northern Ontario Enterprise Gateway, has hired consultants in Kenora and Timmins to help local entrepreneurs find investors who can help to start up their operations or launch innovative business ideas.