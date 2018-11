At 5:16 AM this morning, Environment Canada issued a Snow squall watch for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Environment Canada says that snow squalls are expected to develop tonight and continue into Tuesday, “Intense lake effect snow bands are expected to develop tonight and continue on Tuesday. Areas under the most intense portion of this band could receive snowfall amounts near 10 cm tonight and 10 to 15 cm on Tuesday.”