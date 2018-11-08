Thursday Morning News – November 8

Weather

Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Periods of snow beginning after midnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.

If you are planning a trip to east of the Sault, keep in mind that Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for a swath from Blind River to Temagami.

Significant snowfall is expected to begin Friday afternoon and persist into Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible by Saturday morning. Light snow will continue for most of Saturday before coming to an end later Saturday afternoon or Saturday evening.

This snow is the result of a low pressure system that will track over the area Friday night. At this time, there is some uncertainty in the exact track of this system and associated snowfall totals. Snowfall warnings may be required as this event draws closer.