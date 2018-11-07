Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 7

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

Thurs. Nov. 08 Worship Committee ** 1:30 p.m. ** Please note time change

Sun. Nov. 11 Remembrance Day The Congregation of First United will be attending Morning Worship at M.H.S.

– Except from a letter received from The Royal Canadian Legion ,

Dave Flannigan Dominion President :-

In honour of Armistice 100 – it has been 100 years since the treaty

that ended the First World War – we are planning “Bells of Peace”

which entails the ringing of bells one hundred times at the setting

of the sun on November 11, 2018.

First United hopes to be part of this celebration by playing Bells on our Carillon.

Sat. Dec. 01 U.C.W. Christmas Bazaar & Luncheon

God’s love for us is not a love that always exempts us from trials, but rather a love that sees us through trials. (Eleanor Doan).