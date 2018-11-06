Tuesday Morning News – November 6

Weather

Today – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers this evening and after midnight. Periods of rain or light snow beginning after midnight. Low plus 2.

News Tidbits – Did you know that in 1917, Lt Leslie Miller gathered acorns from Vimy Ridge and planted them on his farm in Scarborough. Ten of those Vimy Ridge Oaks are still standing in Scarborough, and some of their acorns have been flown to France, planted in a nursery in 2016, and now as saplings, will be replanted at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial. None of the oaks that were growing at Vimy Ridge survived the 1917 battle. Many of these acorns/saplings are being replanted throughout Canada for planting at legions, parks, war monuments and private residences.